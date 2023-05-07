Palak Tiwari admits she ‘made a mistake’ by saying Salman Khan dictates what women should wear

Palak Tiwari stirred a controversy with her ‘neckline’ remark about Salman Khan. The actress claimed that he had a proper dress code for female members on sets and that all women should be appropriately covered. Later, her Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Shehnaaz Gill rubbished such claims.In interview with Bombay Times, Palak said that she sees this as a ‘learning experience’ and that she never wants to be ‘in that position again’. She said, “I made a mistake, I’ll learn and it’s something I’ll keep in mind for the rest of my life now.” Palak appeared in a supporting role in Salman’s recent film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

She said that Salman is ‘an extremely understanding’ individual, and he’d know that she ‘would never say anything malapropos about him, ever.’ In an earlier interview with Siddharth Kannan, Palak had said that her mother, actor Shweta Tiwari, was pleased that she was working with Salman, because of how she was dressing. “When I was AD-ing with Salman sir on Antim, I don’t think many people know this, Salman Sir had a rule ‘Ki koi bhi ladki mere set pe, neckline should be here (for every girl on my set, the neckline should be here), all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls’,” Palak had said. The very next day, she said that her comments had been misunderstood. Later, Palak said in an interview with Connect FM Canada that Salman isn’t ‘narrow-minded’. “He is not somebody that will ever try to curtail anybody in any sort of way. Maybe I did a poor job at expounding my thoughts, but what I meant by that was he is somebody that I really revere,” she said. Salman Khan had also reacted to the statements made by Palak Tiwari on Aap Ki Adalat. He claimed that he’s more scared of men because of the way they look at women.