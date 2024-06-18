Palash Dutta admits to having a 'crush' on Sunny Kaushal; finds him 'sexy'

Mumbai, June 18 Actor Palash Dutta, who is enjoying the success of his short film 'Thanks Mom', recently confessed his admiration for Sunny Kaushal, saying he finds him sexy, would want a partner like him if he ever desired one for life.

When asked about his current crush, Palash, who is known for his role in 'In Your Name', said: "If you ask me about today's times, I would say Sunny Kaushal. I met him at the premiere of 'Chandu Champion' and expressed my feelings to him. I don't idolise any actor per se, but if I do, it's him from today's generation."

"I find him very sexy, lookwise, and a fabulous actor par excellence. I also find Abhishek Bachchan to be a man with a lot of hotness, charm, panache, and charisma. I think if I ever wanted a partner for life, it would be like them. I have worked with Abhishek in 'Dhoom' as a character artist," he shared.

Sunny is known for his work in movies like 'Shiddat', 'Hurdang', and 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga'.

June is celebrated as Pride Month all over the world.

Sharing the significance of this month, Palash said: "People from the LGBTQIA community are God's special children and creations. They have the same blood and flesh as straight people and should be treated as humans first, not judged and scrutinised because of their orientation. Freedom of choice and expression must be for everyone. Live and let live should be for all."

When asked if he would participate in the reality show 'Bigg Boss', he said: "If I had been offered 'Bigg Boss' five years ago, I wouldn't have done it because of the challenging times contestants face inside the house. But now, I think I am mentally and emotionally prepared to go all out, show my side to the world, and exhibit all my emotions."

