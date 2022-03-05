Palash Sen on why he chose the name 'Euphoria' for his indie band

Mumbai, March 5 Pop singer Palash Sen reveals why he chose the name 'Euphoria' for his indie band on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. He is coming as a special guest with popular names of the industry Shaan and Kailash Kher.

When the host Kapil Sharma asked him how he came up with such an interesting name for his band.

The singer, who is also a doctor by profession responded: "In psychiatry, there is a psychological situation called 'mania'. The first step into this 'mania' is 'hypomania'. The feeling you get when in 'hypomania' is called 'euphoria'."

"Now in this phase 'euphoria', people have created some of the most brilliant works of art like Shakespeare wrote one of his most brilliant plays or Leonardo Da Vinci painted his most brilliant art piece, Kapil you are always in euphoria. Such people are in 'euphoria' because when in this phase, you are at your creative best! So, I thought our band would hence, always be at its creative best."

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

