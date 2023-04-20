Pamela Chopra death: Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek-Aishwarya arrive together at Aditya Chopra's house to pay last respects

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 :Film producer Pamela Chopra breathed her last on Thursday morning and since then there's been an outpouring of grief from the members of Bollywood.

While a slew of celebrities attended the funeral of Pamela Chopra on Thursday morning, many others reached Aditya Chopra's residence in Mumbai to pay their last respects.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is the latest celebrity to reach Aditya's home to offer his heartfelt condolences. He was accomped by his son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya.

Big B has a long association with the Chopra family. He has featured in several Yash Raj Films including 'Silsila', 'Deewar', 'Bunty Aur Babli', 'Veer Zaara' and 'Mohabbatein' among several others.

Earlier in the day, Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, Bhumi Pednekar, Kajol, Deepika-Ranveer, Vicky-Katrina reached Aditya Chopra's residence to mourn the demise of Pamela Chopra.

The news of Pamela Chopra's demise was shared on the official Twitter and Instagram handles of Yash Raj Films. She was 74.

"With heavy hearts the Chopra family would like to inform you that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 am today. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection," read the social media statement.

Pamela Chopra is survived by her filmmaker son Aditya Chopra and actor-son Uday Chopra. Her son Aditya Chopra is married to R Mukerji.

The industry insiders called her the 'muse' of Yash Chopra. She was an active collaborator in her husband's creative pursuits. She was recently seen in the Netflix documentary 'The Romantics', in which, she talked about her husband's way of film making, how Yash Raj studio evolved over the years.

Pamela Chopra lost her husband Yash Chopra at the age of 80 in 2012. Pamela and Yash Chopra had got married in 1970.

Pamela Chopra had sung several iconic songs for several hit films including Kabhie Kabhie, Noorie, Kaala Patthar, Silsila, Chandni, Dilwale Dulha Le Jayenge and Mujhse Dosti Karoge.

