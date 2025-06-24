Panchayat Season 4 Online Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta Starrer Web series Receives Mix Reaction From Fans

Finally Season 4 of most awaited web series Panchayat is back, this time with some election drama. The fourth season of Panchayt was released on 24th June midnight and audience have given their view on X (Formerly Twitter). The story of show revolves around the Phulera village and Sachiv played by Jitendra Kumar. The series also have stars like Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav in lead role. The viewers have called this series a emotional and sharp.

The season is about the elections and who will win. Their is a big election fight between Manju Devi played by Neena Gupat and Kranti Devi Played by Sunita Rajwar. The Binge-watchers have expressed their views on social media. One Viewer wrote, "Binged the entire season, and I must say, #Panchayat4 remains as relatable and heartwarming as its predecessors. This season skillfully blends comedy, emotion, and intense drama, as the story revolves around the elections in Phulera. It's MANJU DEVI VS KRANTI DEVI.. and it beautifully captures the grassroots political machinery in all its chaotic glory… The silences, the unspoken words — they stay with you."

Another viewer said, " “Binged #panchayat season 4 on PrimeVideoIN , I'm positive i won't be able to sleep after what is just witnessed, subtle, Desi yet entertainment overdose, hatsoff to all the people behind this can't wait for season 5 already"

While many have sent love to the series some felt that this season makers could have done much better. One viewer felt that, "Panchayat S4 could've been a lot better. The emotional beats were decent, but the comedy lacked the charm of earlier seasons. Enjoyable in parts but felt dragged and dull at times. A few good moments, but overall just a decent season."

Another viewer wrote, "Ab is show ka charm khatam Hona shuru hogayega You an drag some content to a certain extent The team does a fantastic job overall Slowly and gradually it will lose it's charm in the near future."

The first season of the web series 'Panchayat' was released during the lockdown. This series became a huge hit. Not only this, the next season of 'Panchayat' i.e. 'Panchayat 2' was also very much discussed. 'Panchayat 3' was released last year. At the end of this series, the police imprisoned Secretary, MLA, Vikas, Prahlad, Bhushan all in jail.