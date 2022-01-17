Pandit Birju Maharaj was my guru but also my friend: Madhuri Dixit

Behind every successful person, there are unfailing efforts of teachers. Kathak legend Pandit Birju Maharaj played the role of that guru in actor Madhuri Dixit Nene's life.

After learning about the demise of Pandit Birju Maharaj, Madhuri, on Monday, took to Twitter and opened up about her relationship with him.

"He was a legend but had a child like innocence. He was my guru but also my friend. He taught me the intricacies of dance and Abhinay but never failed to make me laugh at his funny anecdotes," she wrote.

"He has left behind grieving fans and students but also left a legacy we will all carry forward. Thank you Maharajji for everything you taught me in dance along with humility, elegance and grace. Koti koti pranam," she added.

Alongside the note, Madhuri posted a throwback picture of her doing mukhdas with Pandit Birju Maharaj.

For the unversed, Pandit Birju Maharaj, who breathed his last on Monday, had worked with Madhuri in films like 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai', 'Devdas' and 'Dedh Ishqiya'.

( With inputs from ANI )

