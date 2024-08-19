Pankaj Tripathi The Guest of Honor at 2024 India Day Parade in New York

The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) is proud to announce that renowned Indian actor Pankaj Tripathi will be the guest of honor at this year's India Day Parade. Celebrated as the world’s largest Indian Independence celebration outside India, the event took place on Madison Avenue, New York, on August 18, 2024. Pankaj Tripathi, known for his versatile roles in Indian cinema, will join the festivities to honor India’s independence and the rich cultural heritage shared by the Indian diaspora in the United States. The India Day Parade is a cherished event that brings together thousands of people to celebrate with vibrant floats, traditional dances, and cultural performances.

Expressing his gratitude for being chosen as the guest of honor, Pankaj Tripathi said, "I am deeply humbled and honored to be part of such a significant event that celebrates India's independence and the spirit of unity among Indians worldwide. The India Day Parade in New York is a testament to the strength and vibrancy of the Indian community. This was the first time ever I was part of celebrate India's Independence Day on a foreign soil. It was an experience that I could not convey in words celebrating this special day with everyone."

The FIA, which has been organizing the India Day Parade for over four decades, aims to promote Indian culture and heritage while fostering a sense of community among Indian-Americans. This year's parade promises to be a memorable celebration, with Pankaj Tripathi's presence adding a touch of star power to the occasion. Let's celebrate India's independence and witness a grand spectacle of culture, tradition, and unity.