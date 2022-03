Pankaj Tripathi's Tollywood debut alongside Pawan Kalyan on the cards

Hyderabad, March 16 Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who is well known for 'Mirzapur' as well as other OTT projects, will apparently feature in his Tollywood debut opposite superstar Pawan Kalyan.

It is reported that actor Pankaj Tripathi is approached to play a pivotal role in Pawan Kalyan's upcoming movie titled 'Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh'. Though the makers have kept all things related to this movie under wraps, sources suggest that Pankaj, who appeared delighted to be a part of Pawan's movie, has given his nod.

If the above news turns out to be true, 'Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh' will mark Pankaj Tripathi's Tollywood debut.

Pawan Kalyan, who bagged a massive success with his recent release 'Bheemla Nayak', will be seen next in 'Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh', which will be helmed by Harish Shankar.

Pooja Hegde is in talks to play the love interest of Pawan Kalyan in the so-called mass entertainer. On the other hand, a song was already composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Mythri Movie Makers are producing this movie on a grand scale.

