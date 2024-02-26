Pankaj Udhas Dies: A Beacon of Indian Music, Says PM Narendra Modi as Tributes Pour In

Popular ghazal and playback singer breathed his last at 72. The Udhas family confirmed his death on Monday was due to a prolonged illness. . His last rites will be held on Tuesday. Pankaj is survived by wife Farida Udhas, daughters Nayaab and Reva Udhas, and brothers Nirmal and Manhar Udhas, who are also singers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of the music maestro on X.



We mourn the loss of Pankaj Udhas Ji, whose singing conveyed a range of emotions and whose Ghazals spoke directly to the soul. He was a beacon of Indian music, whose melodies transcended generations. I recall my various interactions with him over the years. His departure leaves a void in the music world that can never be filled. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti, wrote Modi. Pankaj Udhas was a prominent name when it came to Indian Ghazal singers. He was widely known for his distinctive singing styles, setting Urdu poetry to music. He introduced this art form to the country with his fellow musicians, such as Jagjit Singh and Talat Aziz.

We mourn the loss of Pankaj Udhas Ji, whose singing conveyed a range of emotions and whose Ghazals spoke directly to the soul. He was a beacon of Indian music, whose melodies transcended generations. I recall my various interactions with him over the years.



His departure leaves… pic.twitter.com/5xL6Y3Sv75 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2024

Pankaj Udhas was introduced to musical performance by his elder brother Manhar Udhas, who was a stage performer, with the song Chandi Jaisa Rang hai tera, ‘sone jaise bal’. However, Udhas did his first stage performance during the Sino-Indian War when he sang "Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo", for which he received Rs 51 from an audience member as a reward.Udha's first song in the movie was Kamna, which was composed by Usha Khanna and written by Naqsh Lyallpuri. Thereafter, Udhas developed an interest in Ghazals and learned Urdu to pursue a career as a ghazal singer. He released his first ghazal album in 1980, i.e., Aahat. It opened a new success gate for him, and he has released hundreds of albums and compilation albums since then.

Here are some of the reactions...

Very saddened by Pankaj Udhas ji's passing. His demise is an irreplaceable loss to our music world. My sincere condolences to his family and friends in this difficult time. Om Shanti. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/oS7HRffbLU — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) February 26, 2024

Huge loss to the music world .. #PankajUdhas ji’s music touched millions of hearts across the planet. His legacy will live on for ever. Deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/lH21friVH4 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) February 26, 2024

Another indelible part of my growing years. The ultimate ghazal escape for us gujjus, beyond maikhana, chandi, sona and ishq he introduced me to the poetry of Mumtaz Rashid.

RIP Pankaj Udhas. pic.twitter.com/0UtfsOrZIZ — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) February 26, 2024

Heartbreaking. .One of the kindest gentlemen in the music business. Was always so warm and encouraging from the first time we met. My deepest condolences to Faridaji and the family. Rest in Peace Pankaj ji. Thank you for the music 💔🙏🏼 #pankajudhaspic.twitter.com/JkMDpnoarN — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) February 26, 2024



