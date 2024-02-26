Pankaj Udhas gifted us with some of the most memorable renditions of gazals: Anurag Thakur

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26 : Union Minister Anurag Thakur has mourned the demise of legendary ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas, who passed away on Monday at the age of 72.

Recalling his legacy and contribution to the music industry, the minister wrote, "Deeply saddened the news of passing of Pankaj Udhas ji. His career, spanning more than 4 decades, enriched our music industry and gifted us with some of the most memorable and melodious renditions of gazals. His demise is an irreparable loss to our music world. My sincere condolences to his family, friends, and followers in this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace."

Deeply saddened the news of passing of Pankaj Udhas ji. His career, spanning more than 4 decades, enriched our music industry and gifted us with some of the most memorable and melodious renditions of gazals. His demise is an irreparable loss to our music world. My sincere… pic.twitter.com/pg82FxMwM8 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) February 26, 2024

A Padma Shri recipient Pankaj Udhas passed away on Monday at the age of 72.

Taking to Instagram, Pankaj Udhas' daughter Nayaab shared a statement on Instagram which read, "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness."

Pankaj Udhas was born in Jetpur in Gujarat on May 17, 1951. Apart from ghazals, he was also known for his works in movies. His solo ghazal album 'Aahat' in 1980 gave him much recognition. Later, he went on to record several hits such as 'Mukarar' in 1981, 'Tarrannum' in 1982, 'Mehfil in 1983 and many others.

Among the evergreen ghazals that Pankaj Udhas lent his vocals to were 'Chitthi Aayi Hai', 'Chandani Raat Mein', 'Na Kajre Ki Dhaar', 'Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein', 'Ek Taraf Uska Ghar' and 'Thodi Thodi Piya Karo'.

The singer's demise left the music industry in shock and grief.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor