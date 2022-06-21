Pankit Thakkar joins the cast of 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai'

Mumbai, June 21 Popular TV actor Pankit Thakkar is all set to play the character of Deep Malhotra in the new show 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai'.

Pankit is known for serials such as 'Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii', 'Dill Mill Gayye' briefs about his role and says:"In the show, my character is very positive, has a lot of light moments. And the special thing is that the show has many characters of different ages, some are younger and some are older."

"My character is a bridge between the young generation and the old generation. My character always accompanies Karan V Grover's character with a very unique bond. You will get to witness this when you watch the show."

The show 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai' is about bringing together two different people, one looking for love, and the other content with her life.

