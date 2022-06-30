'Panni Kutty' cleared for release with clean 'U' certificate

Chennai, June 30 Director Anucharan's much-awaited entertainer 'Panni Kutty', featuring comed Yogi Babu and Karunakaran in the lead, has been cleared for release by the Censor Board of Film Certification with a clean 'U' certificate.

Lyca Productions, the firm producing the film, made the announcement on social media. On its Twitter timeline, the firm said, "'Panni Kutty' is censored with a clean 'U' and is ready to meet you all at the cinemas on July 8th."

The film, whose title in English means 'piglet', has created interest for several reasons. The first among them is that director Anucharan Murugaiyan's just released web series on Prime Video, 'Suzhal -The Vortex' has garnered a lot of praise.

Apart from the two comed playing the lead, the film also has several other comed in its cast, giving rise to hope that it will be a laugh riot.

This apart, the film will mark the return of well known Tamil orator and comedian Dindugal Leoni back to the big screen.

The theatrical rights of the comedy film for the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka have already been acquired by Dr Prabhu Thilak's 11:11 productions.

Shot by cinematographer Sathish Murugan, Panni Kutty has music by K and been edited by director Anucharan himself.

