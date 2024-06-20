Paparazzi diaries: Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh twin in black

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 : A few hours after attending the grand event of her film 'Kalki 2898 AD' on Wednesday evening, mom-to-be Deepika Padukone was spotted at the Mumbai airport with her husband Ranveer Singh.

They both were twinning in black. Deepika also flashed a big smile as Ranveer walked beside her and held her hand.

For her airport look, Deepika opted for a black dress, with a thigh-high slit that highlighted her baby bump. She paired her dress with a black cardigan.

Ranveer wore a black T-shirt that he paired with black cargo pants.

Deepika and Ranveer announced their pregnancy in March this year and shared that they are expecting the birth of their baby in September.

Deepika's pictures and videos from the 'Kalki' event are also trending on the internet.

One of the viral videos from the event shows the actress' co-stars Prabhas and veteran star Amitabh Bachchan rushing to help her off the stage. However, Prabhas caught her hand first, prompting Big B to tease him for beating him to it.

Speaking of 'Kalki 2898 AD', the film is directed by Nag Ashwin. It is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD.

The makers recently unveiled the trailer that showed that director Ashwin loosely reimagined Mahabharat from a futuristic lens and added a dystopian touch to it.

During the event, Big B shared his working experience in the film and how he felt after listening to the script. He also appreciated the director of the film Nag Ashwin for coming up with such a great concept.He said, "Nagi came and explained the idea of Kalki 2898 AD. After he left, I thought, what the hell is Nagi drinking? To think of something like this is absolutely outrageous. Some of the visuals that you have seen just now are unbelievable. To have somebody conceive a project that is so futuristic is amazing.""No matter what Nag Ashwin thought of, he actually got all the material and effects to match his vision. It has been an amazing experience working for Kalki 2898AD which I will never forget," Big B added.

Kamal Haasan is also a part of the film.

'Kalki 2898 AD' has become the most talked about production of 2024.

The film is slated to be released in cinemas on June 27.

