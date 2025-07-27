Parag Tyagi shares pet dog Simba’s heartfelt letter to ‘mom’ Shefali Jariwala

Mumbai, July 27 TV actor Parag Tyagi, on Sunday, took to social media to share a heartwarming letter penned from the perspective of his pet dog Simba, dedicated to ‘mom’ Shefali Jariwala.

The emotional note offered a glimpse into the deep bond the actress shared with her furry companion. Taking to Instagram, Parag posted a sweet video compiling Shefali’s sweet moments with Simba. Alongside it, he penned an emotional note saying it’s been one month since Simba has seen her physically, but he can feel Shefali and her presence around him.

Tyagi wrote, “Simba to Mom- To the bestest Maa in the universe. Pari loves her baby simba the most and Simba loves her mom the most. Today It’s been one month simba hasn’t seen u physically but he can feel u and ur presence around him, he can feel ur love ur presence ur affection all around him. Mom Stay happy stay blessed. I love you eternally. Keep praying nd keep loving my mom.. lots of love to all wonderful friends -Simba Jariwala Tyagi #shefalijariwala #bestmomever.”

The ‘Brahmarakshas’ actor also added Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Asees Kaur and Tanishk Bagchi’s popular track ‘Tere Bin’ as background score for the video.

Earlier, Parag Tyagi had revealed in an emotional post how he and his pet dog Simba are coping with the loss of Shefali Jariwala.

“I may not be able to hold you in my arms, but I hold you in my heart, in my eyes —every moment, every minute, and every day…This reel is Only for all wonderful friends who r really worried & concerned about Simba & me. They Keep Asking how r we coping up? So Sharing our beautiful moments of togetherness with u all. & this is the way we r trying to cope up. Having pari all around. Pari is in our heart, in our breath, in our soul, in every cell of our body. Keep loving her, keep praying for her. May god bless each and everyone of you lots and lots of love from Pari #shefalijariwala,” the actor wrote as the caption.

Shefali Jariwala, best known for her unforgettable performance in the chartbuster “Kaanta Laga,” tragically passed away on June 27 at the age of 42. She was declared brought dead upon reaching the hospital.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor