Parents-To-Be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Seek Blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple (Watch Video)

Mumbai: Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh sought blessings from Lord Ganesha at Siddhivinayak Temple in Prabhadevi on Friday, just days before the arrival of their baby. Dressed in a green sari and a simple kurta, respectively, the couple was seen hand-in-hand as they entered the temple. A video of the couple’s visit has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Ranveer is seen holding Deepika’s hand and guiding her into the temple. Deepika wore a green saree, while Ranveer was dressed in a plain kurta. Fans have shown their support for the couple and offered blessings for their future child.

According to a close source, "Deepika and Ranveer are excited about this new phase in their lives. Deepika is enjoying her pregnancy. If things go as planned, she could give birth on September 28," the source told News18.

The couple, who married in 2018, will welcome their first child after six years of marriage.