Parineeti Chopra, AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted hanging out together; what's brewing?

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 : Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha have become the talk of the town after the two were spotted hanging out in Mumbai recently.

The duo was papped outside a high-end restaurant in Mumbai on Wednesday night. The duo was twinning in white and grabbed everyone's attention with their meeting.

Parineeti and Raghav were clicked by shutterbugs on Thursday afternoon as well. Parineeti, who wore a casual black tee with black jeans, also greeted the paps with a smile on her face.

Their appearances together have sparked rumours that the two might be dating.

Reacting to the duo's pictures, a netizen commented, "Are they dating?"

"They look good together," another social media user wrote.

If reports are to be believed, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now.

Parineeti and Raghav also follow each other on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila. Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur were assassinated on March 8, 1988, along with the members of their musical band.

Raghav Chadha is a member of the Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor