Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha blessed with a baby boy

Mumbai, Oct 19 Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, and her politician husband Raghav Chadha have embraced parenthood. The couple welcomed a baby boy on Sunday. They took to their Instagram, and shared the news with their followers in a joint post.

The couple shared a creative in celadon coloured stripes announcing the arrival of their baby boy. They wrote, “He's finally here! our Baby Boy And we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything. With gratitude, Parineeti & Raghav”.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the actress has been admitted to a hospital in Delhi as the medical experts prepared for her delivery. The ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ actress had shifted to the national capital ahead of her delivery.

The good news for the couple comes more than 2 years after they tied the nuptial knot in Udaipur. Parineeti and Raghav took the wedding vows in a private yet grand ceremony on September 24, 2023, in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The wedding blended Bollywood charm with political elegance, attended by close family, friends, and prominent figures including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

For the occasion, the actress donned a subtle ivory Manish Malhotra lehenga, and Raghav was dressed in a classic cream sherwani, opting for understated sophistication over extravagance. The festivities spanned multiple days, featuring haldi, mehendi, and a Sufi night that reflected their personalities — warm, spiritual, and grounded.

Their love story reportedly began in London, where they studied together years before reconnecting in India. The wedding was hailed for its intimacy and genuine emotion, steering clear of typical Bollywood spectacle while marking one of the most talked-about celebrity–political unions in recent memory.

After the wedding, Parineeti had shared a set of pictures showing her and Raghav in their wedding outfits.she wrote in the caption, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now”.

