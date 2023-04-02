Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha return to Mumbai together amid wedding rumours

Actress Parineeti Chopra is rumoured to be dating AAP MP, Raghav Chadha. The relationship rumours started doing the rounds after the duo was spotted at a restaurant in Mumbai together. Later, the reports were rife that Parineeti and Raghav's roka ceremony would take place soon and the alleged couple would formally make an announcement. Amid their wedding rumours, they were seen making a starry appearance at the Mumbai airport a while ago. Parineeti and Raghav were all smiles for the paparazzi.

They were in Delhi for the past few days. Today, April 2, the duo arrived back to Mumbai together. They were spotted at the Mumbai airport walking side-by-side surrounded by security. As paps call out to them, Parineeti gives them a little wave while Raghav smiles at them. However, they do not stop to pose for the shutterbugs even after their requests. Raghav and Parineeti immediately get in the car and drive away. Parineeti chose a black coat and blue denim jeans for her airport look while Raghav wore a plain shirt and pants.