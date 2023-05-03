Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha watch PBKS vs MI IPL 2023 match in Mohali

Mohali (Punjab) [India], May 3 : Amid engagement rumours, actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha were spotted watching Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday.

Several pictures of the rumoured couple surfaced on social media in which the duo could be seen twinning in black outfits.

According to recent reports, Raghav and Parineeti are set to get engaged on May 13. The ceremony will take place in New Delhi.

Although the duo has still not confirmed the news.

Parineeti and Raghav sparked dating rumours recently when they were seen hanging out in Mumbai. She was spotted at celebrity designer Msh Malhotra's house recently, triggering her wedding speculations with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP.

Though the duo remain tight-lipped about their relationship status, AAP leader Sanjeev Arora earlier took to his Twitter account to congratulate Raghav and Parineeti on their rumoured "union".

Nudged by the paparazzi to come clean on her wedding rumours, Parineeti blushed away the queries.

If reports are to be believed, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time.

Parineeti and Raghav also follow each other on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila.

Amar Singh Chamkila, his wife Amarjot Kaur along with the members of their musical band were assassinated on March 8, 1988.

Raghav Chadha is a member of the Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

