Parineeti Chopra share rendition of Farida Khanum's classic; trolls not impressed

Mumbai, Feb 2 Actress Parineeti Chopra has shared a sneak peek of her first ever live singing performance, crooning her nana's favourite song 'Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo'. However, the diva found herself amid online scrutiny as netizens weighed in with varied opinions, sparking a wave of trolling and discussions on the internet.

On January 25, Parineeti had announced her singing debut. She had recently performed at the Mumbai Festival 2024, and is sharing behind-the-scenes from the musical night on her Instagram account.

In the new video, the "Ishaqzaade" actress can be seen singing 'Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo'. The Urdu ghazal, 'Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo' is originally sung by Farida Khanum.

Sharing the video, Parineeti wrote: "My nana's favourite song #firstliveconcert #Aajjaanekizidnakaro".

The Reel video which garnered 5.6 million views,has received mixed reactions from the netizens.

Some fans appreciated Parineeti's efforts and wrote: "He would have loved to hear you sing this", "You rocked", and "magical voice".

However, most of the users trolled the 'Kesari' fame actress and said: "Aaj gaane ki zid na karo."

One fan said: "who told her that she can sing", another commented: "Stop singing please. My ears will bleed now."

A user wrote: "singer can be actor but actor can't be singer."

Another fan added: "Autotune doesn't work on stage."

Parineeti has earlier sung the female version of the patriotic song ‘Teri Mitti’, which is written by Manoj Muntashir and composed by Arko. It featured in the 2019 war movie ‘Kesari’, starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti.

The 35-year-old actress also has the unplugged track ‘Matlabi Yariyan’ in her discography. This song is from the mystery thriller film ‘The Girl on the Train’. It stars Parineeti, Avinash Tiwary, and Aditi Rao Hydari.

The actress, who married AAP MP Raghav Chadha in September 2023, also sang her wedding song ‘O Piya’.

Meanwhile, on the film front, she was last seen in ‘Mission Raniganj’. She next has ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ in the pipeline.

