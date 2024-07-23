Parineeti Chopra shares her 'Biggest flex', check out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 : Actor Parineeti Chopra always loves to update her fans about her professional and personal life, has once again shared her 'Biggest flex' on social media.

On Tuesday, Parineeti took to Instagram Story and shared her flex which is walking to meetings in the streets of London.

Recently, The 'Amar Singh Chamkila' actor posted on how she is enjoying public transport in London. Now, she is enjoying a bus ride and wrote, "Now, a bus. I cannot be stopped."

Earlier, Parineeti shared a loving appreciation post for her husband Raghav Chadha.

She wrote, "Husband appreciation post. No one like you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

Earlier on July 14, the couple attended the Wimbledon Final.

They took to their Instagram accounts to share highlights of their fun-filled weekend.

In the first picture, Parineeti and Raghav pose stylishly in the stands, with Parineeti in a white crepe dress and Raghav looking sharp in a suit.

The second picture shows the couple posing outside the center court. The third image is a cheerful selfie of the duo. Following this, they are seen enjoying Wimbledon's famous strawberries and cream.

Another slide features Carlos Alcaraz celebrating his historic win, and in the last clip, Parineeti is seen walking barefoot, holding her heels, with Raghav by her side.

Along with the pictures, Parineeti added a caption that read, "Wimbledon finals, strawberries & cream, and my love ... the best weekend! Congratulations @carlitosalcarazz."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's 'Amar Singh Chamkila' alongside Diljit Dosanjh. In the musical biopic, Diljit plays the lead role of Amar Singh Chamkila, while Parineeti stars as his wife, Amarjot Kaur.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor