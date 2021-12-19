Parineeti Chopra slams talent show for naming her as judge without prior permission

Actor Parineeti Chopra shared screenshot of a tweet, which was posted by a Twitter handle named Fun Kids India, an Indian online channel for kids. In the tweet shared by Parineeti, the organizers of the channel claimed that she will be the part of the judging panel of one of their competitions. Parineeti called it a “sham” and confirmed that she is not going to be a part of the show. In the now-deleted tweet, the organizers mentioned that Parineeti and Salim Merchant will be the judges of the kids show. Parineeti posted the screengrab and wrote, “Absolute SHAM - I am not associated with this show in any way. Request you to kindly remove my name and not take advantage of kids and their parents in this way.”

Fun Kids India replied to Parineeti's tweet and wrote, “We are in touch with your manager for the last 3 months, you have mentioned you are happy to come on board and want to meet us face to face. We are planning to meet you after 19th Dec 2022.” One person replied to the page's reply and wrote, “So that means, I email you and call you but you don't give any formal confirmation, yet I can say that I am associated with you? Doesn't that sound senseless? @FunKidsIndia." On the work front, the talented actress is all set to make her television debut in the capacity of a judge on the upcoming reality show Hunarbaaz. She will be joined on the jury panel by director-producer Karan Johar and veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty. Revealing the same in an Instagram post, Parineeti Chopra wrote, I have always been aware of my love for TV. I'm most comfortable on stage with a live audience and obsessed with meeting people and hearing their stories, so TV always felt like a natural fit. Now the challenge was to just find the right show. Parineeti is currently shooting for Uunchai. The Sooraj Barjatya directorial also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher.



