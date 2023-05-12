Parineeti Chopra's Mumbai house decks up for engagement ceremony

Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha are expected to get engaged on May 13 in New Delhi. Ahead of their engagement, Parineeti’s house in Bandra, Mumbai, was decked up.For the unversed, Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra are reportedly set to get engaged on May 13. If reports are anything to go by, about 150 close friends and family members have been invited for the engagement ceremony.

Although the duo haven't opened about their wedding or engagement yet. Parineeti's Code Name: Tiranga co-star Harrdy Sandhu seemingly confirmed the rumours, when he revealed during an interview that he had already 'called and congratulated' Parineeti. "I am so happy that it’s finally happening. I wish her all the luck," Harrdy had said.Last seen in 2022's Uunchai alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta and Sarika, Parineeti has Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh and Capsule Gill in her pipeline.