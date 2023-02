Paris Hilton says she was drugged & raped during her teen years

Los Angeles, Feb 25 American socialite Paris Hilton is opening up about a traumatic moment from her teen years. The 42-year-old reality star and DJ claims she was drugged and raped at age 15 after she and her friends met a group of guys at the Century City Mall in Los Angeles, reports 'People' magazine.

"We would go there almost every weekend," Hilton told 'Glamour UK'.

"That was our favorite thing to do and these (older) guys would always just be hanging around the stores... we'd talk to them, give them our beeper numbers."

Hilton claimed the men invited her and her friend back to their house, where the group drank "these berry wine coolers".

"I didn't drink or anything back then, but then when I had maybe one or two sips, I just immediately started feeling dizzy and woozy," she said, quoted by 'People'. "I don't know what he put in there, I'm assuming it was a roofie".

Hilton said she woke up a few hours later and immediately knew what had happened. "I remembered it," she explained. "I have visions of him on top of me, covering my mouth, being like, 'You're dreaming, you're dreaming,' and whispering that in my ear."

"This was something that I had blocked out from my memory, but after hearing the story from other survivors, I started having flashbacks," she told the publication. "Late at night, staff members would come in and take certain girls and bring them into this room."

