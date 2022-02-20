Paris Jackson 'doesn't write happy songs'

Los Angeles, Feb 20 Singer Paris Jackson, who is the only daughter of late superstar Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe, and sister to Prince, 25 and Bigi, 19, said that she stays away from writing "happy" songs and most songs end up being about her death.

She said: "I don't write happy songs. When I do try to write a song, it usually ends up being a song about me dying."

Speaking to the crowd at the St. Regis Resort in Aspen while promoting her new EP 'The Lost', Paris went on to tell the audience how her song 'Yellowbird' was inspired by a break up, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

According to TMZ, she said: "We broke up two years ago on Valentine's Day. and then I wrote this song, so I hope you like it. I know he won't!"

It comes soon after the 'let down' hitmaker - whose father Michael suffered a fatal cardiac arrest brought on by a drugs overdose aged 50 back in 2009 - admitted that she would "not be opposed" to the idea of collaborating with her superstar aunt Janet Jackson, who is known for hits such as 'That's the Way Love Goes' and 'Love Will Never Do Without You.'

Back in January 2022, she said: "We haven't talked about it, but I'm not opposed to it! I love collaborating with all kinds of artists. The genre doesn't really turn me off, doesn't matter what genre it is.

"I can't say that I see myself doing trap music anytime in the near future, but I'm open to everything."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor