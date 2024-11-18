Parul Gulati Roped In To Star in Suniyan Suniyan Famed Singer, Juss’ New Single, Mera Mann

Actress and entrepreneur Parul Gulati stars in the newly released music video "Mera Mann" with popular Punjabi singer Juss, produced by the well-known Speed Records label. Known for creating chart-topping hits, Juss delivers yet another captivating track, while Parul adds her magnetic screen presence to this powerful collaboration. Together, they bring "Mera Mann" to life, promising fans an unforgettable musical experience.

The video showcases breathtaking visuals and emotional performances that capture the soul of the song. Parul expressed her excitement about the project, saying, "Filming ‘Mera Mann’ has been an incredible journey. Juss is a fantastic artist, and working with him brought so much energy and passion to the set. His music is truly soulful, and I believe fans will really connect with this song. It’s been a privilege to help bring this beautiful track to life." With Parul and Juss’s dynamic pairing, “Mera Mann” is set to make waves in the Punjabi music scene, offering audiences a heartfelt and memorable experience.