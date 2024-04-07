Parvathy stares at raging fire in new poster of Vikram-starrer Tamil movie 'Thangalaan’

Mumbai, April 7 Actress Parvathy Thiruvothu, who predominantly works in Malayalam and Tamil cinema celebrated her 36th birthday on Sunday.

The actress was greeted with a new poster of her upcoming Tamil historical action film ‘Thangalaan’ by the makers.

The poster shows her character of Gangamma standing against the burning fire in a field. 'Thangalaan', directed by acclaimed filmmaker Pa Ranjith, also stars Tamil star Chiyaan Vikram, Malavika Mohanan, Hollywood actor Daniel Caltagirone.

Sharing the poster on X, the makers wrote: "An embodiment of strength, grace, and resilience. Wishing our versatile #Gangamma, @parvatweets a dazzling birthday. #HBDParvathyThiruvothu #Thangalaan.”

The film is set in 1880 when the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) in Karnataka and the gold mining was at its peak. It shows the bravery and war the people of KGF fought against the Britishers and how they protected the Kolar Gold Fields. The filmmaker researched for more than two years before taking the film to the streets.

Produced by Studio Green, ‘Thangalaan’ is scheduled for worldwide release on April 12, 2024, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

--IANS

aa/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor