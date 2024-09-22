Parvin Dabas Health Update: Khosla Ka Ghosla Actor Still In ICU Under Observation After Horrific Car Accident

In the early hours of Saturday, September 21, actor Parvin Dabas, husband of "Mohabbatein" actress Preeti Jhangiani, was involved in a serious car accident. He was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai and admitted to the ICU. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Preeti shared an update on her husband's condition, revealing that while he will remain in the hospital for another week, he is expected to be out of the ICU soon.

Preeti disclosed that Parvin is showing signs of a concussion, including symptoms such as dizziness, double vision, drowsiness, and nausea. She added that while he hasn’t been able to speak much, both his MRI and CT scan results came back clear. "We will do another CT scan in three days," she mentioned, expressing relief that his injuries, though severe, are being monitored closely. The actress explained how the accident occurred, noting that Parvin was driving home early in the morning after a long night of work. A flash of headlights caused him to lose control and crash into a divider. Fortunately, he was near a hospital, and two passersby helped bring him in.

Preeti also clarified that Parvin was not drinking and driving, as confirmed by a police report and his toxicology test. She emphasized that her husband strongly opposes drinking while driving or breaking any rules. The couple, who met on the sets of With Love Tumhara in 2006 and married in 2008, are co-founders of Pro Panja League, the world's largest arm-wrestling tournament. With Parvin's recovery underway, the second season of the tournament is scheduled to take place from October 4 to October 20. They have two sons, Jaiveer and Dev, who are also coping with the aftermath of the incident alongside their mother.