Pashmina Roshan, Rohit Saraf bring energetic title track from 'Ishq Vishk Rebound'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 : Following the teaser unveil, the makers of 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' on Tuesday launched the title track.

The film marks Hrithik Roshan's cousin, Pashmina Roshan's debut. The film also stars Rohit Saraf, Naila Grrewal and Jibraan Khan.

Taking to Instagram, Rohit treated fans to the song video and captioned the post, which read, "It's love at first sight with the title track of #IshqVishkRebound.#IshqVishkPyaarVyaar OUT NOW. In cinemas on 21st June 2024! #PyaarKaSecondRound."

Ishq Vishq Pyaar Vyaar is composed by Rochak Kohli, penned by Gurpreet Saini and sung by none other than Sonu Nigam with Nikhita Gandhi featuring Mellow D. As a nod to the original song, choreographer Vijay Ganguly has retained the hookstep previously conceptualised by Ahmed Khan.

As soon as the song was unveiled, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Hrithik's girlfriend Saba Azad heaped praise on Pashmina and wrote, "Pashoooooo yayayayayay!!"

One of the users wrote, "hyped that y'll got Sonu Nigam to sing it again."

Another user commented, "I think we need Shahid Kapoor to do a reel with them on this. it'll be too cool."

Recently, Rohit Saraf shared the teaser of the film, which gives a glimpse of an unusual love story, on Instagram.

He captioned it with, " No ghosting this teaser, kyunki your chance at #PyaarKaSecondRound is finally here! #IshqVishkRebound - Teaser Out Now!

The teaser begins with Rohit talking about people falling in love. The popular track 'Chot Dil Pe Lagi' from 'Ishq Vishk' was shown playing in the background. However, later, Rohit asserted in the teaser that this is not a usual love story and the music changes, taking the viewers into a different zone of romance and friendship for the Gen-Z generation.

Helmed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' is a sequel to the 2003 cult coming-of-age film 'Ishq Vishk', which starred Shahid Kapoor in his debut along with Amrita Rao, Vishal Malhotra and Shenaz Treasurywala. On Sunday, Rohit Saraf shared pictures from his visit to Siddhivinayak Temple to seek divine blessings with his co-stars and team.

According to the makers, the film has been rebooted to fit the contemporary timeline and offers a modern and relatable take on the relationships between the millennials and Gen-Z generation.

The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani and co-produced by Jaya Taurani under the banner Tips Films Limited and is all set to release in theatres on June 21.

