Pathaan Controversy: Payal Rohatgi comes out in support of Deepika over saffron bikini

The first song of the much-awaited film Pathaan was released by the film’s team on Monday morning. Titled Besharam Rang, the peppy dance number features the lead pair--Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone romancing each other in exotic locales in Europe. The large-scale number had fans pleased with its vibes with many calling for more glimpses of the film.

owever, some got irked with the colour of bikini Deepika wore in the song and have started the 'Boycott Pathaan' trend on social media. Now, actor Payal Rohatgi has come out in support of the actors and termed the 'objections pointless'. While talking to a news portal Payal said, 'I feel that all the objections raised are absolutely pointless. Deepika’s outfit in the song did not adorn any specific God or even, for that instance, insult them. How can people target anyone because of a particular colour?' Payal also talked about MP minister Narottam Mishra's demand of 'correcting some scenes' and Deepika Padukone's 'costumes' in the song and said, 'If people, especially ministers, are going to comment over such baseless issues, who would take them seriously. Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen in over four years. The action thriller also stars John Abraham and is directed by Siddharth Aanand. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on January 25, 2023. It will be released in Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions apart from Hindi.