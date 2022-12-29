Pathaan Row: CBFC asks makers to implement changes in songs before release

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's upcoming film Pathaan recently reached the CBFC examination committee for certification. After watching the film, the committee guided the makers to implement the advised changes in the film, including the songs, and submit the revised version prior to theatrical release. Pathaan is gearing up for a grand release on January 25, 2023.

Prasoon Joshi said that the CBFC committee guided the filmmakers to implement suggested changes in the film including the songs before submitting the revised edit of the film to the board. Joshi added that while the board was following due process, it wanted to find the right balance between the filmmakers' creative expression and the wider audience's sensibilities.

Whilst the process is getting duly followed and implemented, I must reiterate that our culture and faith is glorious, intricate and nuanced. And we have to be careful that it does not get defined by trivia, which takes the focus away from the real and the true,” he explained Joshi added that it is important to protect the trust between creators and the audience and asked creators to keep working towards it. The movie has already found itself in hot waters with many. The movie had already faced a boycott over Shah Rukh Khan’s old statement. However, the recent release of the movie’s song Besharam Rang stirred controversy. The song was criticised by many for Deepika’s appearance in a saffron bikini and sensual dance moves, with many belonging to right-wing ideologies not being shy to brand the song as “vulgar”.