Patience Personified: Yash obliges 700 fans with individual selfies

Bengaluru, Dec 17 Pan-India super star Yash who proved his mettle at the box office is also known for his love and affection for fans. Recently, he proved yet again that he's a sovereign when it comes to winning hearts.

At an event, Yash clicked selfies/pictures with more than 700 fans present. The organisers of the event suggested that it may be a good idea to shoot group pictures, but the star disagreed and opted to click a picture with each one of the fans present in the event.

This warm yet huge gesture took another one hour for the event to actually get over.

The kind and warm act of Yash was hugely appreciated by his fans in Bangalore who came from far off distances to catch a glimpse of him.

The event speaks volumes about Yash who doesn't take his stardom for granted. The actor who comes from humble background, is a self-made star who despite the massive stardom, chooses to remain grounded.

