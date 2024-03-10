'Patna Shuklla Teaser: Raveena Tandon set to fight against all odds in courtroom

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10 : Makers of the upcoming film 'Patna Shuklla' starring Raveena Tandon, Satish Kaushik and Manav Vij have unveiled the film's official teaser.

Disney+Hotstar's official Instagram handle on Sunday shared a one-minute teaser of the movie on its Instagram account, featuring Raveena Tandon as a lawyer facing societal challenges.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C4VWzC8oIDi/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

The teaser begins with Raveena introducing herself, saying, "Duniya ke Andheron mein suraj mein apna hoon, main Patna hoon (In the darkness of the world, I am my own Sun. I am Patna)."

As the teaser progresses it narrates the story of a female lawyer in a male-dominated legal profession, focusing on the challenges she faces in taking a stand against adversity. At one point, Tandon's husband, played by Manav Vij, discourages her, saying, "Chote mote case mil jate hain lekin Tanvi (Raveena Tandon) Affidavit bohot acche banati hai."

The teaser shows the late actor Satish Kaushik opposing Raveena Tandon's profession and suggesting that, as a woman, she belongs in the kitchen rather than a courtroom. Fans flooded the comment section as soon as the teaser was shared, expressing excitement for the trailer which is set to be released on Monday, March 11, 2024.

Directed by Vivek Budakoti, the movie stars Raveena Tandon, Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, and Chandan Roy Sanyal in key roles. The film is produced by Arbaaz Khan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor