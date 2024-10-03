Patrick J. Adams shares how 'Suits' paved way for 'Succession'

Washington [US], October 3 : Actor Patrick J. Adams recently asserted that his former show, 'Suits', "walked so that 'Succession' could run."

Adams, who portrayed Mike Ross in the acclaimed legal drama, discussed the connections between the two popular series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Adams sat for an interview at a podcast show during which he highlighted several similarities between 'Suits' and HBO's 'Succession', stating, "Suits is a predecessor to another very popular show."

He pointed out shared cast members, including Dagmara Dominczyk and Rob Yang, who both appeared in 'Suits' and 'Succession'.

"Rob Yang was the doctor in our pilot where he's giving Mike the drug test. You know where else you've seen Rob Yang? The pilot of 'Succession'," he noted, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Additionally, Adams referenced Kevin Bray, who directed and produced several early episodes of 'Suits', claiming he is "arguably responsible for the look and vibe of the whole thing."

Bray's influence extended to 'Succession', where he directed several episodes as well.

The actor also drew parallels between the overarching themes of the two series.

"It's in New York, we're dealing with New York. Power brokers, people moving and shaking at the highest levels of New York society," Adams explained, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Highlighting a key difference in the series' reception, especially at award shows, Adams remarked, "Yeah, well, they got to be the grown-up" to 'Suits'' "PG version."

This distinction may stem from the fact that 'Suits' aired for nine seasons on USA Network, a basic cable channel with certain limitations, while 'Succession' aired on HBO, a premium network that allowed for more creative freedom in storytelling, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Despite its initial run from 2011 to 2019, 'Suits' has experienced a resurgence in popularity following its addition to Netflix last year, reportedly becoming the most-streamed show over the course of a year.

Moreover, a reboot titled 'Suits L.A.' is reportedly in development.

