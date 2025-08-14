“Patriotism Is in My Blood Because My Father Is in the Army”: Anupama Solanki

Actress Anupama Solanki, who has been part of popular shows such as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nath – Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani, Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai and Jamuniya, and is currently seen in Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah, believes that the way people celebrate Independence Day today has evolved—and it all comes down to personal perspective.

Sharing her thoughts, she says, “I feel it depends on the person. For some, Independence Day has become more about posting pictures and patriotic quotes on social media. But for others, the pride and respect for our nation is still very real, deep, and heartfelt.”

For Anupama, the feeling of patriotism isn’t tied to just one day—it’s a part of her identity. “In my case, patriotism has always been close to my heart because my father is in the army. I have grown up watching his discipline, commitment, and the sacrifices he makes for the country. These values have shaped me as a person and taught me to respect my nation every single day,” she shares with pride.

The actress strongly feels that honouring Independence Day should not be restricted to a single annual celebration. “To truly honour this day, we must make patriotism a part of our daily life. Whether it’s being disciplined, following rules, keeping our surroundings clean, respecting fellow citizens, or simply lending a helping hand to someone in need—these small actions together make a big difference,” she explains.

When asked about the freedom fighter who has inspired her the most, Anupama instantly names Rani Lakshmibai. “Her bravery, especially at such a young age, shows that true courage comes from within—it’s about determination, not physical strength alone. She fought with grace, dignity, and an unwavering sense of duty towards her people. Her story reminds me to stand strong during tough times and never back down from fighting for what is right.”

As for her message to her fans and followers this Independence Day, Anupama’s words are a heartfelt reminder. “Freedom is precious, and it comes with responsibility. Let’s not limit our celebration to waving flags and singing patriotic songs once a year. Instead, let’s show our love for the country through actions—actions that make India proud.”

Ending on a personal note, she says, “Coming from an army family, I have seen up close the sacrifices, struggles, and silent contributions that go into keeping our nation safe and free. Our freedom is the result of immense effort—it’s our duty to value it, protect it, and nurture it with all our hearts.”