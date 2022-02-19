Paul McCartney's 'Got Back' tour to cover 13 US cities

Los Angeles, Feb 19 Paul McCartney, the co-lead vocalist and bassist of 'The Beatles', has announced a 13-city, 14-gig outing 'Got Back' tour through the US that will begin just a little more than two months from now, reports 'Variety'.

Representing his first live shows since 2019, McCartney said in an announcement accessed by Variety, "I said at the end of the last tour that I'd see you next time. I said I was going to get back to you. Well, I got back."

As per variety, the said tour will visit a mixture of stadiums and arenas. One of which is scheduled for May 13 at LA's SoFi Stadium. McCartney will be performing a handful of shows in cities that he has never played before in. The tour will start with the very opening night at the Spokane Arena.

In addition, McCartney will be making his live debut in Hollywood, Florida, Knoxville, Tennessee, and Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He's returning to a few areas that are long overdue for to brace his presence - Baltimore, where he hasn't played since the Beatles came through in 1964; Fort Worth, which last saw a McCartney show since his first post-Beatles outing with the 'Wings Over America' tour of 1976; and Oakland, which he last visited 20 years ago.

Other venues for the tour are Fenway Park in Boston and the brand new Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, the only location to get a two-night stand.

