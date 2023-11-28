Pavail Gulati joins Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde for the action-thriller Deva

In a significant development, acclaimed actor Pavail Gulati has officially joined the ensemble cast of the highly anticipated action thriller, featuring Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. 'Deva,' directed by renowned filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, is set to unravel a gripping narrative of a brilliant yet rebellious police officer entangled in a high-profile case.

Pavail Gulati, known for his versatile performances in projects like Goodbye, Faadu, expressed his enthusiasm about joining the project, stating, "I am incredibly excited to embark on this exhilarating journey and absolutely thrilled to collaborate with exceptional talents like Shahid Kapoor and the amazing director Rosshan Andrrews. It’s my first with Roy Kapur films, Zee Studios and this opportunity not only represents a significant milestone for me but also a challenge that I wholeheartedly welcome and am eager to embrace. It’s going to be a fun ride."

'Deva' promises to be a rollercoaster ride of suspense, deceit, and high-stakes investigations. Stay tuned for more updates as the cast and crew of 'Deva' gear up to bring this intense narrative to life on the big screen.