Pavail Gulati joins Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde starrer 'Deva'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 : Actor Pavail Gulati is all set to join the action-thriller 'Deva' starring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde.

Helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam films like 'Salute' and 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'. The film is titled 'Deva'. The film is being produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Zee Studios.

Pavail Gulati, known for his versatile performances, expressed his enthusiasm about joining the project, stating, "I am incredibly excited to embark on this exhilarating journey and absolutely thrilled to collaborate with exceptional talents like Shahid Kapoor and the amazing director Rosshan Andrrews. It's my first with Roy Kapur Films and Zee Studios, this opportunity not only represents a significant milestone for me but also a challenge that I wholeheartedly welcome and am eager to embrace. It's going to be a fun ride."

'Deva' promises to be a rollercoaster ride of suspense, deceit, and high-stakes action.

'Deva', starring Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati in the lead role is produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films and directed by Rosshan Andrrews, has gone into production and is scheduled to explode on screens worldwide on 11th October 2024 on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra.

On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, Shahid announced the title of his next and shared the first-look poster.

In the poster, Shahid could be seen carrying a rugged look while dressed in a white shirt and trousers.

He wore a pair of sunglasses and carried a gun in one of his hands.

Sharing the still, he wrote, "DEVA in theatres on Dussehra 11th October 2024."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor