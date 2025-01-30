Pavail Gulatie spills excitement about 'Deva': Biggest film till date

Mumbai, Jan 30 Shahid Kapoor's forthcoming action entertainer, "Deva" is one of the most anticipated films of 2025. Pavail Gulatie, who is also playing an important role in the film recently shared his excitement about the drama during the trailer launch event.

Sharing insights into the film's intensity, Pavail Gulatie said, "Honestly, this is one of my biggest films till date. It's because of Siddharth sir, Rosshan sir, Shahid Kapoor, and Pooja Hegde. I'm really excited. I was damn excited to be a part of this film, and thank you for having me in this film. Every scene in the film is filled with intensity. It's Shahid and Rosshan sir's fantastic vision."

Talking about his bromance with Shahid Kapoor, Pavail Gulatie revealed, "Our bromance on-screen was fantastic because we got along very well off-screen."

On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor also shared his experience of working on "Deva". The 'Kabir Singh' actor stated, “Deva is a piece of my heart. For many years, people were telling me to do a massy film, something that resonates with the masses. For me, this is the next step in my journey. It’s been one of the most challenging films of my career."

"Deva" will feature Shahid Kapoor and Pavail Gulatie in the roles of police officers, whereas, Pooja Hegde steps into the shoes of an investigative journalist. Helmed by ace Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, the film has been bankrolled by Siddharth Roy Kapur under the banner of Roy Kapur Films.

The primary cast of "Deva" includes Shahid Kapoor, Pavail Gulatie, and Pooja Hegde, along with Pravesh Rana, Girish Kulkarni, Kubbra Sait, and Aditi Sandhya Sharma in ancillary roles.

Talking about the crew, the background score has been composed by Jakes Bejoy, while Jakes Bejoy has provided the songs in collaboration with Vishal Mishra. Amit Roy has looked after the camera work of the movie, whereas A. Sreekar Prasad is the head of cinematography.

"Deva" is scheduled for a theatrical release tomorrow on 31st January 2025.

In the meantime, Pavail Gulatie's filmography includes some blockbuster hits such as "Thappad", "Dobaraa", and "Faadu", to name just a few.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor