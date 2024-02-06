Pawan Kalyan starrer gangster drama 'OG' release date unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 : Makers of the gangster drama 'OG' starring Pawan Kalyan has finally locked the release date.

Taking to its official Instagram handle, production house DVV Entertainment treated fans with Pawan Kalyan's poster along with a release date announcement.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3AM5QEPn7s/?

In the poster, Pawan Kalyan is seen standing next to a car, holding a piping hot glass of tea and looking out at the horizon.

Sharing the poster, they wrote, "The #OG will arrive on 27th September 2024. #TheyCallHimOG #OGonSept27th."

The film is a gangster drama, with major portions of the film shot in Mumbai and Hyderabad. 'OG' revolves around the mafia in Mumbai.

Apart from Pawan, the film also stars Emraan Hashmi in his Telugu debut and Priyanka Arul Mohan.

In the film, Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi will be locking horns,

On his Telugu debut, Emraan earlier said in a statement "I am excited to embark on this new journey with 'OG'. The movie has a strong and gripping script and it offers me a challenging role that I am looking forward to working with Pawan Kalyan sir, Sujeeth, Danayya sir and the team. I am confident that we will create a memorable cinematic experience for the audience."

'OG' directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainments, boasts music by Thaman S. The stellar cast includes veteran actor Prakash Raj, Priyanka Mojan, Arjun Das, and Sriya Reddy, each portraying key roles in the film.

Mark your calendars as 'OG' will hit screens on September 27.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor