Pawan Kalyan-starrer gangster-drama 'OG' set to hit screens on Sep 27

Mumbai, Feb 6 Star Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming anticipated gangster drama film christened ‘OG’ is all set to release on September 27 worldwide.

Along with Pawan Kalyan, ‘OG’ also stars actor Emraan Hashmi in shades of gray. The gangster drama is helmed by Sujeeth, who made his directorial debut in 2014 with the Telugu film ‘Run Raja Run’ at the age of 23.

With major portions of the film shot in Mumbai and Hyderabad, the film is said to have great action drama, including high-octane sequences. In the movie, Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi will be seen locking horns.

Announcing the official release date, DVV Entertainment unveiled a poster featuring Pawan Kalyan standing next to a car, holding a piping hot glass of tea with the caption ’They Call Him ‘OG.’

The caption reads: “The #OG will arrive on 27th September 2024 #TheyCallHimOG”.

“OG” directed by Sujeeth, who has also directed the Prabhas-starrer ‘Saaho’ in 2019 and produced by DVV Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainments, boasts music by Thaman S. The cast also includes Prakash Raj, Priyanka Mojan, Arjun Das, and Sriya Reddy, each portraying key roles in the film.

‘OG’ talks about a dreaded gangster named Ojas Gambheera, also known as "OG", who returns to Mumbai after disappearing for 10 years on a personal crusade to finish crime bosses.

