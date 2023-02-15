Pawan Kalyan’s ex-wife Renu Desai reveals suffering from heart issues amid rumours of his third divorce

Superstar Pawan Kalyan’s ex-wife, Renu Desai on Wednesday, revealed on social media that she is suffering from heart and other health issues.Taking to Instagram, Renu shared a picture which she captioned, “All my near and dear ones know that I am dealing with heart and some other health issues since few years and at times it really gets very difficult to find the strength to make sense of it all. But the reason I am posting this here today is to remind myself and so many others who are struggling with their own problems that we have to be strong no matter what and keep having faith in the process and take it one day at a time. Don’t lose hope in yourself and life. The Universe has its own sweet plans for us. And at times, as Skipper the Penguin said “Just smile and wave, boys. Smile and wave”. (the treatments, medication, yoga, nutrition, etc is going on and hopefully I should be getting back to normal life and to shooting soon)”.Renu and Pawan Kalyan tied the knot in 2009 and they eventually got divorced in 2012.On the work front, Renu has worked in films like ‘Badri’, ‘James Pandu’ and ‘Johnny’.

She will be soon making her acting comeback after 18 years with Ravi Teja’s upcoming film ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao. Pawan's acting career has been phenomenal but his married life is a bit topsy-turvy. The actor has married thrice and has divorced twice. Apart from being an excellent actor, Pawan Kalyan is also the chief of the Jana Sena Party. However, his troubled marriages have made him vulnerable to personal attacks by opposition parties. Lately, in conversation with Nandamuri Balakrishna on his show Unstoppable With NBK 2, Pawan addressed these concerns. The Gabbar Singh of the cinema industry said that sometimes looking back at his failed marriages makes him feel that remaining single is a good option for him. The statement came against the backdrop when various news portals have reported that Pawan Kalyan’s third wife Anna Lezhneva may divorce him by the end of this year. However, there is no official confirmation from any side. This has given us a chance to know more about the Russian model and wife of Pawan Kalyan Anna Lezhneva.Anna Lezhneva is a Christian born in Russia in 1980. The Russian model has acted in various supporting roles in South Indian movies. It was in the movie Teen Maar that she played the female protagonist. Teen Maar was the first movie in which Pawan and Anna collaborated and both got a chance to get to know each other.



