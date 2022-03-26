Payal Dev: I can recreate but I would love to make my own music

Mumbai, March 26 Singer Payal Dev shares her opinion on the latest trend of recreating songs in the music industry.

The singer is known for some hit numbers such as 'Say yes to the dress', and composed songs like 'Tumse Pyaar Karke', 'Baarish Ban Jana', 'Tum hi Ana' and 'Dil Chahte ho'.

She talks about recreating old classic songs that have become a trend.

"I can recreate it but I would love to create my own songs!"

Payal adds that she also enjoys recreating the old songs but is more fond of original creations.

"Recreations of old classic songs are definitely relieving but the essence of making and singing original songs and reaching out to the heart of my audience is what I wish to work on for," says the singer.

