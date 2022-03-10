''People with her tried to intimidate me'': Sara Khan and ex-husband Ali Merchant involved in ugly face-off at a party

Sara Khan's ex-husband Ali Merchant has claimed that he recently met her at a party and people with her tried to intimidate him. He said that "boys near her" tried to intimidate him after he greeted her. Asked if he met Sara after their divorce, Ali told the Times of India, "Yes. In fact, recently. We bumped into each other at a party. I greeted her. But she made a very weird face. I came back to my manager and left it at that. Suddenly I saw a group of boys near her trying to intimidate me. I went up to them and said 'Don't do any drama. I don't want to do anything that rattles you'. I surely couldn't get intimidated by them. I perform live in front of ten thousand to twenty thousand people."

Ali added that he'd love to go on Kangana Ranaut's reality show if he is given an offer. He also said that if Sara spoke on the show about him, he is sure he would have enough answers to silence everyone. Ali had entered Bigg Boss as a guest while Sara was a contestant. When Ali came out of the Bigg Boss house after marrying Sara, her parents claimed that they had married two years ago, in 2008. They also alleged that the couple received money from the channel to get married on the show. The channel however, denied that it had paid them for the marriage and called it their personal wish. After the divorce she called the marriage a nightmare.[4] Merchant said in an episode of the reality show Sach Ka Saamna that he had married for publicity and that marrying Khan was the biggest mistake of his life.