'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' renewed for season 2

Washington DC [US], February 8 : The fantasy TV series 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' has been officially renewed for the second season.

As per Deadline, a US-based media outlet, the announcement was made today by Disney CEO Bob Iger during the company's Q1 2024 earnings call.

The second installment will follow Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell), Annabeth Chase (Leah Sava Jeffries) and Grover Underwood (Aryan Simhadri) as they embark on a new adventure based on The Sea of Monsters, the second book of Rick Riordan's best-selling 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' series, published by Disney Hyperion, as per Deadline.

"I can't wait to bring the next season of Percy Jackson to Disney+!," Reordan said. "Raise anchors. Hoist the mainsail. All hands on deck, demigods. We're heading for the Sea of Monsters!"

The renewal comes a week after the Season 1 finale dropped on Disney+, wrapping up Percy's quest to find the Master Bolt.

The series has been adapted from Rick Riordan's book series of the same name.

According to Disney estimates, Season 1 has generated more than 110 million hours streamed to date. Deadline previously reported that the premiere episode amassed 26.2M views in its first three weeks on Disney+ and Hulu, which also carried it, as per Deadline.

