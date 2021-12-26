Phoebe Dynevor marks one year anniversary of her hit show 'Bridgerton'

Actor Phoebe Dynevor marked one year anniversary of her hit Netflix's romantic series 'Bridgerton' on Sunday.

This year's Christmas marked a double celebration for actor Phoebe who is also commemorating the first anniversary of her Shonda Rhimes Netflix's romantic series 'Bridgerton'.

Making her fans nostalgic, PD shared two portraits on her Instagram handle.

The first picture shows PD posing as Daphne Bridgerton with her two on-screen sisters-- Eloise Bridgerton (played by Claudia Jessie) and Hyacinth Bridgerton (played by Florence Hunt).

The second one is the most memorable portrait of Daphne (Phoebe) and her on-screen husband Simon Basset (played by Rege-Jean Page).

Sharing the portraits from the original set, PD wrote, "Happy Christmas."

The post garnered more than 4 lakh likes and thousands of comments within a few hours of being shared on Instagram.

For the unversed, the addictive period drama has catapulted many actors to fame, and now it is all set to return for a second season on March 25, 2022.

Based on Julia Quinn's best-selling series of novels, 'Bridgerton' is set in the lavish and competitive world of London high society during the Regency period of the early 1800s.

The first season of the romantic period drama focused on the steamy courtship between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings (Rege-Jean Page).

As per Variety, keeping up with the tradition of Julia Quinn's novels, Season 2 of 'Bridgerton' tells the story of Daphne's elder brother-- Lord Anthony Bridgerton's (Jonathan Bailey) quest for love as he sets out to find a suitable wife. When Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) arrive from India, Anthony starts to court the latter sister -- and Kate soon discovers that his intentions for marriage are not pure.

The second season will also star Adjoa Andoh, Lorraine Ashbourne, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Shelley Conn, Nicola Coughlan, Phoebe Dynevor, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Hunt, Martins Imhangbe, Claudia Jessie, Calam Lynch, Luke Newton, Golda Rosheuvel, Luke Thompson, Will Tilston, Polly Walker, Rupert Young, and Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown.

Simon Basset (Rege-Jean Page), the Duke of Hastings, would not be returning for the upcoming season.

'Bridgerton' is executive produced by Rhimes, Betsy Beers, and Chris Van Dusen. Van Dusen also serves as the creator.

The Netflix series has already been renewed through season four, so there's plenty of your period soapy obsession to come. But because each season will be inspired by a different book in the series, that means the focus on each Bridgerton child will change.

( With inputs from ANI )

