Pitru Paksha 2022: Here's all you need to know about it

Hindus will observe 'Pitru Paksha' or 'Shraadh' from September 10 this year. The 15-day period before Navratri is known as 'Pitru Paksha' or 'Shraadh', during which Hindus send food offerings as 'tarpan' (prayer) to their ancestors.

From the full moon to the next Amavasya, there are 15 days of 'Shraadh'.

At sunrise on this day, til, rice, and other food items are offered to the ancestors. 'Puja', 'havan', and 'daan' are then performed. No celebrations are allowed, and nothing new may be purchased, during this time.

Date according to the Hindu Calendar

Pitru Paksha is observed the fortnight following 'Ganesh Utsav' and occurs in the second 'paksha' (fortnight) of the Hindu lunar month of Bhadrapada (September). This year, 'Pitru Paksha' will begin on September 10 and go until September 25, when the nine-day Navratri festival will start.

'Mahalaya' refers to the transition between 'Pitru Paksha' and 'Matri Paksha'.

History

Legend has it that when Karna, the hero of the Mahabharata, passed away and entered heaven, he was shocked to discover that every food item he touched had turned to gold, leaving him starving. When Karna and Surya questioned Indra about the cause, he explained that although Karna had given gold to his ancestors at 'Pitru Paksha', he had never given them food, and as a result, they had cursed him. While admitting the ignorance of his forefathers, Karna pledged to make apologies by coming back to earth for 15 days to perform 'shraadh' ceremonies and give food and water in their honour. The 15-day span became known as 'Pitru Paksha' at that point.

Significance

Three generations of one's ancestors are venerated during 'Pitru Paksha' for a purpose. According to ancient writings, 'Pitriloka', a place between heaven and earth ruled by Yama, the deity of death, is home to the souls of the previous three generations. The generations prior to these three generations live in heaven and are not given tarpan because of this.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor