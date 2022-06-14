Plateful Of Memories: Huma Qureshi on meeting Tarla Dalal's children during biopic shoot

Mumbai, June 14 Actress Huma Qureshi, who is set to essay the role of India's first home chef - Tarla Dalal - in the latter's biopic 'Tarla', recently recollected her meeting with the late culinary artiste's children - Sanjay and Renu.

She revealed that Tarla's children who have grown up, got emotional on seeing the rushes of the film.

Reminiscing about her meet during the shooting of the biopic, Huma said, "The one thing I will remember the most from the shoot is when Tarlaji's children, who are now grandparents themselves, visited me on the set. They got emotional on seeing (parts of the film), and complimented me for doing the role with conviction. It was a surreal moment."

Getting the nod of the Dalal kids was a big validation for Huma. Not just that, the chef-cookbook author's kids, who have imbibed the culinary skills from their mother also showered their love on Huma by sending her special meals cooked by them, as Huma said, "They used to send food for me on the set. I must say their cheese platter was out of this world."

In the movie, Huma will be seen sporting buck teeth and glasses to resemble Tarla Dalal. She has watched hours of footage to pick up the famed cook's accent and mannerisms.

"As artistes, the endeavour is to capture the vibe and charisma of the person. Little nuances like how she conducted herself and how she spoke on camera had to be woven into the performance," the actress added.

