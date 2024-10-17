'Please Share Your Number': Salman Khan’s ex Girlfriend Somy Ali Invites Lawrence Bishnoi for Zoom Call

Somy Ali, actor and former girlfriend of Bollywood star Salman Khan, has sparked controversy with her recent social media post directed at gangster Lawrence Bishnoi whose gang has threatened to kill the latter. Ali shared a picture of Lawrence Bishnoi with a caption directly addressing the jailed gangster. In the post, she referred to him as ‘Lawrence Bhai’ (brother) and expressed her desire to communicate with him via video call. She also stated her wish to visit his temple in Rajasthan.

“This is a direct message to Lawrence Bishnoi. Hello, Lawrence brother, I have heard and also seen that you are making zoom calls from jail as well, so I want to talk to you. Please let me know how this can happen? Rajasthan is my favourite place in the whole world. I want to come to your temple for worship, but let’s have a zoom call first and we can have some more talks after the worship. Believe me, these talks are for your benefit. It will be a great favour if you can share your mobile number. Thank you,” Ali wrote on Instagram.

“This is a direct message to Lawrence Bishnoi: Namaste, Lawrence bhai, suna bhi hai aur dekha bhi ke aap jail se bhi Zoom calls kar rahe ho, toh mujhe aapse kuch baatain karne hain. Kripya karke mujhe bataye ke yeh kaise ho sakta hai? Hamari puri duniya mai sabse pasand ki jagah Rajasthan hai. Hum aapke mandir aana chahate hain Pooja ke liye par pehle aapse Zoom call ho jaye Aur kuch baatain teh ho jaye Pooja ke bad (I have heard and seen that you are even making Zoom calls from jail, so I would like to talk to you about a few things. Please let me know how this is possible. Rajasthan is the most preferred place in our entire world. We want to visit your temple for prayers, but first, let's have a Zoom call to discuss some matters before the prayers)," Somy's post read.

"Phir yakeen maniyye ke yeh aapke fayade ki he baatain hain. Apna mobile number de dejiye bada ehsaan ho ga aap ka. Shukriya ( Then, believe me, these will be beneficial for you. Please share your mobile number; I would greatly appreciate it. Thank you) (sic),” she added.Her post comes after Lawrence Bishnoi claimed responsibility for the murder of former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique, a close associate of Salman Khan. He also issued a warning to anyone linked to Salman. As a result, Salman Khan's security has been enhanced.

Over 60 plain-clothed policemen have been stationed around Bandstand and near Galaxy Apartments, working 24/7 to monitor suspicious activity. These officers, adhering to a standard operating procedure (SOP), maintain constant vigilance over every movement in the vicinity. In addition to personnel, the Mumbai Police have installed AI-enabled high-resolution CCTV cameras equipped with facial recognition technology. These cameras can detect individuals who pass by multiple times, raising an alert if the same face is captured more than three times



