"He is sick and sadistic" Somy Ali takes dig at ex-boyfriend Salman Khan

Former Bollywood actress Somy Ali was back to taking jibes at ex-boyfriend Salman Khan with her cryptic posts on social media.This time around, Somy shared a poster of the Khan film 'Maine Pyar Kiya' and captioned it as, "A women beater, and not just me, but many. Stop worshipping him please. He's a sadistic sick *#uk. You have no idea."The actress, however, did not mention Salman's name or tag him in her post.

Somy made headlines when she sent out a warning to the 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood' and threatened to expose him. Somy shared a silhouette still from Salman Khan and Bhagyashree's hit love track 'Aate Jaate Haste Gaate' from the film 'Maine Pyar Kiya' and wrote, "The Harvey Weinsten of Bollywood! You will be exposed. The women you abused wil come out one day and share their truth. Just like @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb."

Actor Somy Ali, who did a couple of Bollywood films including 'Aao Pyaar Kare', 'Teesra Kaun', and 'Anth' in the 90's and is also running NGO No More Tears. In, 2011, she was honored with the American Heritage Award from the American Immigration Council for her work with No More Tears.